Most often nowadays the problem is, exercise seems to be too complex, coupled with ever busy attitude peculiar to us in this part of the world. However, just a 75-minute brisk walk could do a lot to your overall health, especially if you do it regularly. No wonder, one of the greatest men in the world, Friedrich Nietzsche said: “All truly great thoughts are conceived while walking.”

Kudos must be given to Dr. Siju Iluyomade’s Arise Women, an age-long purely humanitarian foundation, for daring all odds to once again come up with Arise Walk For Life, a global initiative specially dedicated for Nigerians to keep up with their health in general.

The idea, solely conceived by the gorgeous lawyer of over three decades, has always been experienced by thousands of individuals, including prominent Nigerians in business, politics, entertainment and also the vineyard of the Lord.

With over 10 years of putting the event together, the anticipation for this year’s edition, scheduled for October 17, 2020, has been very tremendous.

As usual, organisers of the health-awareness walk have disclosed that the event will commence at 7am in over 50 clusters across Nigeria, London, United States of America, Canada and various isolation centres.

Each cluster, having a minimum of 25 persons, amongst who are influencers and celebrities that have always been part of Arise, include Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sports and Super Eagles legend, Daniel Amokachi; Olympic Gold medalist and sports administrator, Mary Onyali; former Deputy Governor of Lagos State and Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; popular Disc Jockeys, Nollywood stars and footballers, including Humility, Xclusive, Kaffy, DJ Cuppy, Bimbo Akintola, Nathaniel Bassey and Peter Rufai.

With all health protocols in this season of coronavirus in place as stipulated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Lagos State Government, this year’s edition, termed: “Staying Alive,” is expected to be streamed online live from the starting point to the finishing line to further encourage many Nigerians who could not join the Walk.

The Arise Walk for Life, sponsored by Siju, as the highly resourceful woman is popularly called, is one of the events that holds yearly as a forerunner to the flagship event: The Arise Women Conference, scheduled for October 31, 2020.

The conference promises to be a confluence of inspiration and hope for individuals regardless of religion, tribe or ethnicity as it will be graced by serving and former First Ladies, Wives of Federal and State Legislators, Captains of Industries, International Guests and technocrats who will share from their wealth of experience.