Arise News speaks as staff die in armed robbery attack

The management of ARISE News Channel has announced the tragic death of one of its staff, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who was confirmed to have been shot by armed robbers.

In a statement issued by its management, the producer and reporter was said to have died in the early hours of Monday at age 29.

In the statement, Arise News said Maduagwu, fondly called Sommie, passed away following an armed robbery incident at her residence in Katampe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja that is being investigated by the police.

The statement said: “Sommie, 29, was not only a cherished member of the ARISE News family but also a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.

“Beyond the airwaves, Sommie was a lawyer who was a professional and supportive colleague and a friend to many.”

Arise News extended its deepest condolences to Sommie’s parents, siblings, extended family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time.

It added: “Sommie’s voice is now silent but her spirit, passion and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory.

“We remain in shock and call for a speedy investigation, apprehension and prosecution of the culprits.”