The 2020 Arise Women Conference was held on October 31, 2020 at the Astro Turf Compound of City of David, Redeem Christian Church of God, Oniru, Lagos amidst the celebration of life despite the threat of COVID-19 that has ravaged the world.

Tagged: #DEEPLYROOTED#, the 12th edition of one of the most anticipated inspirational and empowerment event, convened by Dr. Siju Iluyomade, has over the years emerged a source of relief to many less privileged individuals in the society.

Apart from the Conference, which often witnessed prominent distinguished women in the country as Speakers, to inspire women, it is followed up with empowerment programmes and support social amenities like hospitals, school buildings, IT centres and many more, in some parts of the country.

This year’s edition featured notable personalities like the Chairman of Access Bank Plc, Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika; Stella Okoli, CEO, Emzor Pharmaceutical; Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner of Health, Lagos State; and Tomi Coker, Commissioner of Health, Ogun State.

All spoke glowingly about responsibilities of Women in the society, particularly at a trying period of Coronavirus.

Awosika commended Iluyomade for sticking out her neck to inspire and empower the less privileged in the country through the many interventions of Arise Women Foundation.

Iluyomade at the event unveiled the “Arise Pink Bucket” that has inside some palliatives like rice, spagetti, sugar, toothpaste, flour, groundnut oil sachet, which will be distributed in all local governments in Lagos State.

According to the lawyer of over 35 years experience: “We have started distributing the Arise Pink Bucket Palliatives in Surulere and Lagos Island.

“This will go on to other councils in the State.

“This is art of Arise intervention for the country during this period, apart from the one we did at the peak of COVID-19 for Lagos State Government.”