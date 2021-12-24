Arik Air sacks pilots, justifies decision

Arik Air has sacked some pilots for embarking on a strike action without following due process.

The airline’s Public Relations and Communication Manager, Adebanji Ola, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He describing the action of the pilots as a “gross act of indiscipline”.

Ola said: “The Pilots did not serve a strike notice in accordance with labour laws.

“They neither submitted any issue of dispute to the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), their umbrella union nor did they submit any statement of demands to the management of the company.

“There were also no ongoing discussions between the management and the Pilots on any unresolved labour issues. Their actions were spontaneous and callous.”

Ola said during the pilots’ action, several flights were cancelled, leaving passengers stranded.

The company explained that the pilots’ actions, especially considering the Yuletide season, which is a peak period in the aviation industry, is nothing but treachery.

Ola added: “They peddle for naught the reputation and financial health of the company.”

Arik Air said the airline recently had discussions with aviation unions on the conditions of service for staff, leading to “the signing of a robust condition of service and redundancy benefits for staff”.