Arik Air recalls dismissed Pilots after stakeholders’ intervention

Following the intervention of stakeholders in the aviation industry, including the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers, Arik Air has recalled the Pilots it sacked.

The development was confirmed on Saturday by two top shots of the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers.

The pilots were pronounced sacked by the airline after they went on strike last week Tuesday.

Their grievance was centred around their welfare.

But on Saturday, the Chairman of NAAPE, Arik Air chapter, Mudi Muhammad, said the issue had been amicably resolved.

So also did the National President of NAAPE, Galadima Abednego, confirm that the issue had been resolved.

Abdnego said the pilots had even resumed duties.

Muhammad said: “When the dismissal happened, we immediately commenced negotiations with the management with the help of critical stakeholders like the current MD of Aero Contractors, Captain Abdullahi Mahmood, who is a former staff of Arik.

“We are a family in Arik and that was how we approached the matter: like one family.

“Our association was able to meet with the management and after fruitful negotiations, they agreed to recall the dismissed pilots and as I speak with you, they are in the sky.

“We are grateful for the stakeholders that made efforts to see that the issue was resolved.”