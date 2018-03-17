Arik Air operates Port Harcourt flight from MMA2, ending 10-year dispute

An Arik Air flight to Port Harcourt on Saturday took off from the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2, Lagos, signalling the end of a 10-year rift between the airline and operators of the MMA 2 terminal.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that MMA2 terminal is operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited.

Arik had since February 2008 shunned a directive to move its domestic operations to MMA 2.

This led to litigation between the airline and BASL until a recent agreement brokered by the new management of the airline appointed by the Asset Management Company of Nigeria.

Murat Ozcan, Vice President, Ground Operations, Arik Air, said on Saturday that the airline was delighted to move its daily Port Harcourt flights from the General Aviation Terminal to MMA 2.

According to him, the decision to move all outbound and inbound Lagos-Port Harcourt flights to MMA2 is informed by the need to enhance passenger flying experience.

Ozcan said: “The MMA2 offers spacious ticketing and departure experience, modern and functional escalators and lifts.

“The terminal also has automated check-in, generous waiting space, lounges, restaurants and shops.

“We are daily reviewing our operations in order to give customers value for their money and enhance their travel experience.

“By moving some of our operations to MMA2, we are delighting customers with seamless travel.”

Also, Capt. Abdullahi Mahmood, Chief Pilot, Arik Air, said the passengers of the airline were guaranteed better services because of the facilities available at the MMA 2.

Mahmood said: “As an experienced pilot who has flown to a lot of countries across the world, I can say the MMA 2 is a very standard and modern airport and Arik Air is delighted with this partnership.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of BASL, Capt. Jari Williams, assured the management of Arik Air of seamless passenger facilitation at the terminal.

Williams said: “MMA2 remains a safe, secured and efficient passenger-friendly terminal to provide exceptional services to Arik’s guests to Port Harcourt and the best destination for other flying passengers and shoppers.

“We want to assure all the passengers who will be flying Arik Air from this Saturday of seamless facilitation as we welcome all of them to our terminal.”

Williams, represented by the spokesperson for BASL, Steve Omolale, said with this move, Arik Air had joined Dana, Aero, Med-View, Azman and First Nation airlines, which had been operating scheduled flights from MMA2 over the years.

NAN reports that the high point of the ceremony was the presentation of 15 Economy and five Business Class Tickets to the first set of passengers who checked in for the three flights scheduled for the day.