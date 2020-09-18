The management of Arik Air says full flight operations are back, following the resolution of the picketing embarked upon by a section of the workers’ union on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that operations of Arik Air was shut down on September 14 by aviation unions.

The unions were protesting against alleged non-payment of staff salaries since April, placing 90 per cent of the workforce on compulsory leave and other anti-labour practices.

The Manager, Communications of Arik Air, Ola Adebanji, said in a statement in Lagos on Thursday that normal flights had since resumed.

Adebanji said: “We regretted the untold inconvenience caused by the disruption.

“We seize the opportunity to assure you of our continued commitment to your safety and wellbeing as our valued customers.

“Our major domestic hubs at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, are fully operational and flights are available for you to connect to your destinations seamlessly.

“We currently operate flights to Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin, Asaba, Kano, Yola, Ilorin and Jos.

“It’s our intention to give you more flexibility in your travel plans by expanding our network in the near future.

“Our safety and on time records remain unsurpassed, and we remain fully committed to sustaining these standards.”