Aribo wants support striker role at Southampton

New Southampton recruit, Joe Aribo revealed he had “a lot of chats” with Saints boss, Ralph Hasenhuttl regarding where he would fit in to the club’s system.

The Nigeria international penned a four-year deal at St Mary’s on Saturday, signing from Scottish giants Rangers for a fee understood to be an initial £6million, which could rise in add-ons.

Aribo has operated in central midfield, in advanced positions behind the striker and as a centre forward for the Ibrox side last season.

Quizzed on whether he had conversations with Hasenhuttl about his role in Saints’ system, Aribo told the club website: “I have had a few. He asked me where I prefer to play most. I told him just behind the striker in the right forward position.

“He said that it was really good I said that to him and not in another position, so we have had a lot of chats about it.”

Aribo played a staggering 57 times at club level last season, scoring nine goals and registering 10 assists in all competitions.

Asked to describe himself as a player, the London-born star replied: “I am someone that likes to run at defenders. I sometimes like to play key passes. I like to get on the scoresheet – I like to score a lot of goals.”

Aribo is now set to be part of Saints’ pre-season trip to Austria, when they head out on Wednesday.