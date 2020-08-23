Rangers midfielder, Joe Aribo, has set for himself goal targets in the Scottish League season.

After a year in Glasgow, Aribo now feels more a lot comfortable in his surroundings and he is ready to enjoy a productive campaign.

He said: “The manager wants me to add more goals to my game to help the team.

“I want to be hitting the double-digit figures as a minimum.

“We do need to share the goals around more.

“Midfielders have to add goals to our game this season.

“I wouldn’t say the manager is giving me more freedom now because I had that last year too.

“But I have more confidence in my game now and want to keep kicking on.

“I feel more established at the club now after my year of learning at Rangers.

“I’ve been around the gaffer and the staff and take lots from them in every session, day-in and day-out.

“I am only going to improve as a player under such great coaches and from working with the manager.

“He has been massive for me. There are just little things on the training field he tells me that will go a long way. It’s nice to be working with him.”