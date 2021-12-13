Aribo on Manchester United, Manchester City radars

Joe Aribo could potentially be on the radar of either Manchester United or Manchester City ahead of the winter transfer market after a surprising reveal by former Rangers and Scotland boss, Alex McLeish.

It is confirmed that London duo, Crystal Palace and Brentford, and Hertfordshire-based Watford, are interested in signing the Nigeria international.

McLeish has added that Aribo could be heading to London or Manchester should he depart Rangers in the near future.

The central midfielder will enter the final eighteen months of his contract with the Light Blues in January and has made it clear he is not signing a new contract.

His Nigerian agent, Emeka Obasi, has close links to Manchester United and Manchester City higher-ups having played important roles in the deals bringing Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford and Etihad Stadium.

“London is certainly attractive but there are fantastic teams all over the country,” McLeish told Football Insider.

“It’s a huge decision. Most players have the desire to play in the Premier League because it’s the strongest and richest league in the world.

“Whether it’s London or he goes to Manchester or something, that remains to be seen.

“But for now, Giovanni van Bronckhorst seems to have brought a spark into the team, a change of system.”