Nigerian duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun were pivotal to Rangers’ four nil bashing of Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

While Balogun was on for the entire 90 minutes, Aribo was substituted in 74th minute of the tie.

The win moved Rangers 11 points clear in the Scottish league.

First-half goals from Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe sent unbeaten Rangers on their way to a 13th win in 15 league games as Steven Gerrard’s team took full advantage of Celtic dropping two points against Hibernian on Saturday.

The contest was well and truly finished early in the second half when Scott Arfield scored a deflected third and James Tavernier converted his ninth penalty of the season.

Celtic have two games in hand but Rangers showed the gap between themselves and the league’s third-placed team, albeit the Dons had a host of selection problems.

Rangers will aim at extending lead on the log when they travel to Ross County in a forthnight.