Joe Aribo is confident Steven Gerrard can help him add more goals to his game as he looks to play his part in the final third for Rangers.

The midfielder enjoyed an encouraging debut campaign at Ibrox last term and netted nine times – including a stunning solo strike against Braga – for the Light Blues.

Aribo has started the season in fine form and could be pitched in against St Johnstone tonight as Gerrard’s side look to make it three from three in the Premiership.

Gerrard is not short of attacking options at present but Aribo is determined to add to his numbers and contribute even more in an attacking sense this term.

“That’s the one thing I’ve always wanted to be known as, a goalscoring midfielder,” Aribo told the Rangers matchday programme.

“I’ve sat down with the gaffer and we spoke about it, so I know that is one area I need to improve on.

“I think it’s a case of wanting to be in the right place at the right time and having the willingness and the desire to be there.

“It’s also about being calmer in front of goal as well, not slashing at shots and taking your time with them. Hopefully that will help me get more goals.

“But I feel I have developed a lot and I’m learning day in day out in games and on the training field as well.

“When you look at the staff, you have the gaffer and Macca, two great players that have played in my position too. So I can just take little things off them every single day and, of course, you learn in matches.”