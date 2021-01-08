Steven Gerrard has hailed midfielder Joe Aribo as one of the best players in the Premiership as he continues to raise his levels for Rangers this term.

Aribo endured a frustrating start to the campaign as injury kept him out of action for several weeks but he is now hitting his stride at Ibrox once again.

The 24-year-old has produced a series of superb showings for Gerrard’s side during a lengthy winning run in the Premiership.

The midfielder has been backed to continue playing a key role as the top flight title race unfolds.

Gerrard said: “He was a miss earlier in the season.

“He had a tough injury that kept him out for 12 weeks and that was tough.

“It was a process where the staff worked ever so hard to get Joe ready but then he had an illness that stretched that from 12 weeks to closer to 16 weeks.

“You are looking at someone who has missed four months of football and it was always going to take five or six weeks to get him back to his best.

“But what he has done in his last two or three fixtures is that he has announced to everyone that he is back in a good place.

“He is a really close to his best and he is smiling again.

“In his first few games back I think he was a bit frustrated because his form wasn’t there because he hadn’t experienced that lay-off before.

“We had to get around Joe and tell him it was a process and that it took time to get back to your best.

“But without a doubt he has really taken the shackles off of late and without a doubt he is a joy to coach when he is using all his attributes.

“For me, when he is at his best, 100 per cent he is one of the best players in the league.”