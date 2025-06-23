Ariaria traders establish taskforce to check influx of substandard, expired products

Traders at Ariaria International Market, Aba, Abia, have established an Ethics and Quality Control Taskforce to check the influx of fake, substandard and expired products into the market.

The Chairman, Ariaria International Market, Michael Aniorji, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in his office on Monday.

He said the taskforce would ensure no customer who paid for high quality product would be given substandard one through deceptive practices.

Aniorji said the 24-man taskforce would also incorporate personnel of the National Agency For Food Drug Administration and Control and Standard Organization of Nigeria.

“If any customer returns a product he bought after discovering it is of low quality or not in good order, the seller can no longer say that he cannot replace it because the buyer had paid for it.

“Any trader who does that would be made to pay through his or her nose,” he said.

Aniorji said the taskforce would scrutinise all food items and drugs being brought into the market to ensure that fake and expired products are not included.

“Those selling palm oil and vegetable oil are also part of the team to check deceitful trading practices in those areas.

“Our promise and decision was that any trader found selling fake products or who is into deceitful trading practices will forfeit his or her shop and would be eased out of the market,” he said.

He said the taskforce was created to ensure persons who purchase drugs from medicine sellers in Ariaria market were not poisoned with bad products.

Aniorji, who also spoke concerning the government’s plan to remodel the whole Ariaria market, said they have accepted the proposal.

He however, noted that the traders had seen only one contractor, Check -best Limited, who was yet to present papers confirming his engagement to them.

He said the contractor was yet to start work because he had not been introduced officially to the traders union.

Aniorji noted that they were also sceptical about just one contractor starting work on the market which would delay the return of displaced traders.

“The contractor on the other side, Henken Limited, promised to complete reconstruction of that area in three months but now he is in his fifth year and the traders are suffering for his delays.

“We don’t want that to happen on this side so we are waiting for multiple contractors as the governor promised us to ensure the reconstruction is completed in record time.

“Once that is done, I shall speak to traders to give them the support they need to begin and complete the job on time to our benefit”, he said.

