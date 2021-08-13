Argungu Emir to turban Information Minister as ‘Kakakin Kebbi’

Preparations have reached advanced stage for the investiture and turbanning of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, with the traditional title of ‘Kakakin Kebbi’ (Ambassador of Kebbi Culture in Nigeria and Beyond) by the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Mohammed Sama’ila Mera at an elaborate event in Argungu on Saturday, 25th September, 2021.

A statement from the Kebbi Emirate Council stated that the decision to bestow the traditional title of the Kakakin Kebbi on Alhaji Lai Mohammed was reached at the Council’s meeting based on the recognition of the efforts of the minister in projecting the cultural heritage of the diverse people of Nigeria to the world and creating jobs, income and positive awareness for the youths through festivals, arts and cultural exhibitions.

The statement further noted that the Emirate Council equally observed with great admiration the loyalty and selfless service of Alhaji Lai Mohammed in the discharge of the responsibilities of his office, which has positively projected the general image of the country to the world as well as the cultural contents of the country’s diversity and in particular, the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival that earned it global recognition and was thus admitted into the UNESCO list of intangible festivals and humanity in 2016 during the tenure of Alhaji Lai Mohammed as Minister.

In March last year, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Mohammed Sama’ila Mera had, during the International Press Conference in Abuja to herald the staging of the 60th edition of the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival, announced the conferment of the traditional title of ‘Kakakin Kebbi’ on the Information Minister.

The Emir, Alhaji Sama’ila Mera, who used the occasion to decorate the minister, d and handed him the sword as a symbol of authority as a traditional title holder in the Kebbi Emirate Council, said the investiture would hold at the convenience of the minister at an elaborate ceremony to be performed in Argungu, Kebbi State.

In his response at the occasion, Alhaji Mohammed had thanked the Emirate for the honour bestowed on him, noting that the recognition would spur him to do more in the service of the country and the Kebbi emirate in particular.

He said his ministry attaches great importance to the annual Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival, like many other cultural festivals and events nationwide, and that the ministry would include it in the national calendar of festivals as well as continue to ensure the regular hosting of the festival annually.

According to Ahmed Mohammed Sule, Director, Media & Public Relations, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, the investiture of the minister as the Kakakin Kebbi in September is part of the activities lined up for the celebration of this year’s World Tourism Day, to be hosted by Kebbi State on Monday 27th September, 2021.