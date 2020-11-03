Argentine football legend, Diego Maradona, is to remain for at least one more day in hospital as he suffers from anemia and mild dehydration, his doctor said on Tuesday.

“He’s doing better but we think he should stay for another day,’’ Dr Leibarzt Leopoldo Luque told television station TyC Sports.

On Monday, the 1986 World Cup winner was admitted to the Ipensa hospital in La Plata, three days after his 60th birthday.

“It was emotional, a slightly difficult week for him,’’ Luque said.

“He was under big pressure. That hurt him mentally.’’

Maradona was assisted by two helpers when he appeared at Friday’s match of Gimnasia y Esgrima, the team he coaches, to receive birthday wishes and presents. (dpa/NAN)