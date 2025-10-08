Argentina dump Nigeria out of U-20 World Cup

Six-time champions Argentina handed Nigeria a heavy 4-0 defeat on Wednesday night in Santiago, knocking the Flying Eagles out of the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.

The result avenged Argentina’s elimination by Nigeria at the same stage two years ago when they hosted the tournament.

Alejo Sarco opened scoring for the Argentines just two minutes into the game, setting the tone for a dominant performance.

Maher Carrizo doubled the lead with a sublime free-kick in the 23rd minute after Nasiru Salihu fouled an opponent at the edge of the box, disrupting Nigeria’s rhythm early on.

Nigeria’s appeal for a penalty was ignored despite Ramirez’s rough challenge on Salihu in the area.

Winger Oseer Achihi proved lively on the left flank, delivering dangerous crosses that kept Argentina’s defence under pressure, though they managed to clear their lines through corners and throw-ins.

Just before halftime, Daniel Daga nearly pulled one back, but his close-range strike was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Santino Barbi to preserve Argentina’s 2-0 lead.

Carrizo struck again in the 53rd minute to make it three, before substitute Matheus Silvetti added a fourth in the 66th minute, curling his shot beyond goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt.

The defeat ends Nigeria’s campaign at the Round of 16, marking a disappointing exit for the two-time silver medallists.

Vanguard News.