In spite of massive criticism of the relocation of the Copa America to Brazil, the Argentine national football team have confirmed their participation in the South American continental tournament.

“The national team confirms their participation in Copa America 2021, which reflects their sportsmanship,” a statement from the Argentine Football Association said on Sunday.

“The whole team will work together to overcome the adversity that affects all South Americans equally.”

Lionel Messi’s team are one of the title favourites at the continental tournament, which begins June 13.

It recently became known that there is great resistance, especially within the Brazilian national team, to holding the tournament in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic is still raging fiercely in South America.

A few weeks before the start of the tournament, first Colombia and then Argentina dropped out as the originally planned hosts.

In Colombia, there have been bloody protests against the government for months, while Argentina was hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic.

As a result, the South American football association CONMEBOL moved the Copa America to Brazil.

However, Latin America’s largest country also continues to be a hotspot for the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, more than 16.9 million people have been confirmed to have been infected with the virus, and more than 470,000 people have died in connection with COVID-19.

