Argentina are beatable – Ambrose

Hibernian FC defender, Efe Ambrose, has backed the Super Eagles to upset their Argentines counterparts in Tuesday’s friendly in Russia.

Ambrose, who had played against the former World Cup champions on several occasions, believes defeating the Argentines may be the needed topic for Nigeria ahead of the World Cup.

He said: “I played against Argentina at the Olympics, in friendlies in Abuja and Bangladesh and the world cup. They have always been a torn in the flesh for Nigeria but I believe we can shock them this time around.

“We should be humiliated by their array of stars but be calm and play to the coach’s instructions.

“For me, the Argentines are beatable because records are made to be broken. So we must prove that we have qualified for the world cup and ready to take on the world.”

Speaking ahead of this weekend Scottish Premier League clash against St. Johnstone FC, the former Celtic star said they are battle-ready for the tie.

Ambrose said: “We have so much respect for St. Johnstone FC but we are going to ensure we win the game to keep pressure on Celtic and Aberdeen on the log as our target is the qualifying for the Champions League next season.”

Hibernian are currently on third spot with 25 points from 13 games and the Nigerian has featured in all league matches this season.