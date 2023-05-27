Argentina 2023: Sanusi motivates Flying Eagles with cash

The General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, has presented the sum of $1,000 to the Flying Eagles for their performance against Gli Azzurrini of Italy in the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina.

Sanusi had made the presentation on Friday evening in Buenos Aires after the Flying Eagles last training session.

This is ahead of the team’s encounter against Brazil on Saturday in La Plata.

The NFF scribe also gave out $100 to forward Emmanuel Umeh, who assisted the opening goal against Italy, for his tenacity and resilience in the build-up.

He further charged the seven-time African champions to remain focused and relentless in their bid to top group D.

Sanusi said: “Gentlemen, I am here to salute you on behalf of the Nigeria Football Federation for your excellent performance against Italy on Wednesday.

“I am currently on my way back to Nigeria and hopefully, I will be back to be with you in the closing stages of this championship.

“The Nigeria Football Federation under the leadership of Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau is working assiduously to ensure you are given all the necessary support you require.

“I urge you to remain focused and be relentless against Brazil and replicate the same performance as you did against the Italians.”

The Flying Eagles will tackle Brazil’s Selecao Sub-20 on Saturday at the Estadio Ciudad de La Plata in their last group game.