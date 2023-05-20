Argentina 2023: Photo as Flying Eagles visit stadium for first match

A confident Nigerian team says it will not underrate the opposition but will go with full confidence into picking all three points when it takes on Dominican Republic at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza on Sunday evening.

Head Coach Ladan Bosso, his assistants and players were at the match venue on Friday for a familiarisation visit .

This comes ahead of Sunday’s encounter, which is their first in a pool that also includes Italy and Brazil.

Bosso said: “As I stated earlier, we are happy with the results from the two friendly matches we played in Buenos Aires.

“We won one against an Argentina club and then drew with the Colombia U20 team that’s also taking part in this tournament.

“Those are not bad results.

“More than anything else, what the results have done is to give us confidence that we can get the job done.

“Victory over Dominican Republic on Sunday will stabilise our winning mentality.

“It is a factor that matters in championships and that is why we are determined to win on Sunday.”

On Thursday, the seven-time African champions held their first training session in Mendoza, with Coach Bosso supervising a programme that lasted two hours.

There was another session on Friday.

Italy-based youngster Victor Eletu eventually joined the squad a couple of days ago, and will strengthen the team’s engine room from where the forwards will expect the supplies to down the opposition.

Bosso will most likely opt for the squad that started the friendly against Colombia in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, with Chijioke Aniagbosos in goal, Daniel Bameyi, Solomon Agbalaka, Abel Ogwuche and Benjamin Frederick in defence, with Ibrahim Muhammad, Samson Lawal and Jude Sunday upfront.

However, Emmanuel Umeh, who was among the scorers in both friendlies, could start against Dominican Republic.