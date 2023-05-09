Argentina 2023: Flying Eagles commence training, look forward to Colombia test

Head Coach Isah Ladan Bosso and his assistants on Monday evening drilled Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, in their first training session since arriving the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, on Sunday.

The training session, which took place at the team’s Howard Johnson Hotel & Resorts, lasted for 90 minutes.

It concentrated on recovery after the long trip from Nigeria to the South American nation through Turkey.

The team had another training session on Tuesday, as focus gradually shifts to a friendly match against the U20 team of Colombia, which has been scheduled for the Tristan Suarez Stadium in Buenos Aires on Tuesday at 4pm Argentina time (8pm Nigeria time).

Colombia, who play in Group C of the FIFA U20 World Cup alongside African champions Senegal, Japan and Israel, will seek the opportunity to have an idea of what to expect against the Cub Lions of the Teranga when both teams clash in La Plata on May 27.

Incidentally, Nigeria will also be utilising the friendly with Colombia to have an idea of what to expect when they take on another South American team, Brazil, also in La Plata on the same day, May 27.

In fact, the Nigeria/Brazil match comes up just before the Senegal/Colombia clash inside the same arena.

Bosso and wards will fly from Buenos Aires to Mendoza, venue of Nigeria’s first two matches against the Dominican Republic and Italy, on May 17.

