Arewa Youth leader pleads with Yari to concede Senate presidency to Kalu

The leader of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima has pleaded with the former Governor of Zamfara State and frontline Senate Presidential aspirant, Senator Abdulaziz Yari to concede the Senate President to the former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Addressing newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday morning, Shettima hinted that allowing a South Easterner and a Christian to be the Senate President will help to strengthen the unity of the country.

He said the partnership between Senator Yari and Senator Kalu is well accepted in the North and have received silent endorsements across the country.

According to him, “We are happy with the strong partnership between the North and South in Senator Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. We are aware they are yet to formally announce to Nigerians who becomes the Senate President and who becomes the deputy. We are happy that the two are ready to accept the decisions between the two groups.

“We also know that Yari has an upper hand in the partnership since he has about 42 Senators while Kalu has about 27 senators making the partnership to have 69 Senators in their fold. But we are appealing to Yari to consider the future of the country in this critical time and accept the Deputy Senate President position. There is actually no difference between the Senate President and Deputy Senate President since the two are presiding officers.

“We only think that for religious balancing and for peace and unity of the country, the South East deserves to produce the Senate President. Senator Uzor Kalu is a detribalized Nigerian who has built relationships across all regions. He is very close with President Tinubu and his family. He is close to the North and the South South.

“He would make a good senate president because of his capacity, competence and experience. He is very peaceful and patient and it is only right that Yari consider this appeal and allow Kalu to be the Senate President in their joint ticket. The North will hold him in high esteem and would forever acknowledge his unwavering commitment to unity of the nation,” he said.