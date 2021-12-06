Arewa group renews calls for Igbo President in 2023

The Arewa Concerned Civil Society Organisations of Nigerian (ACCSON), a pressure group, has urged political parties in the country to zone their 2023 presidential tickets to the South East.

The spokesperson for the group, Abdulsalam Kazeem, made the call at a news conference on Monday in Kaduna.

He said that over 30 Civil Society Organisations of Northern extraction met at Malam Aminu Kano Center for Democratic Research, Mambayya House in Kano State to chart a way forward on Nigeria’s unity.

He said that the meeting realised that only two out of the six geo political zones of the country- North Central and South East have not produced either president or vice-president since 1999.

“Between 1999 and 2007, it was South West and North East, and between 2007 and 2015, it was North West and South South, while between 2015 and now, it is North West and South West.

“The South East is part and parcel of the Nigerian project; it should be treated fairly just like other zones of the country.

“The zone deserves to get what others have gotten, because it has paid its dues in terms of contributions to Nigerian project.

“The zone is being captured in all other sectors of the economy based on federal character from 1999 till date, but is being denied either the president or vice president positions,” he said.

Kazeem explained that with rotational presidency; all agitations for separation would stop not only in the South East, but in the entire county, since the essence was to stop marginalisation and promote unity, brotherhood and pan Nigerian sentiment.

“The group is made up of youths who are the future of the country as well as critical stakeholders in nation building.

“This prompted us to cease being spectators, by deciding to partake in the process of mobilising and sensitising youths in the country to get their voters card,” he said.

He said that the Kano meeting x-rayed the current happenings in Nigeria.

“In that light, we agreed to stand with the South East, because we believed that the zone is being marginalised.

“We therefore, call on former Senate President, Anyim Pius who is from the zone to join the 2023 presidential race.

“We believe that by virtues of his wealth of expertise and experience in politics; the accomplished statesman, legal professional, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation can deliver.

“Anyim remains the best from the South East and Nigeria; he has full knowledge of governance and leadership, that is why we decided to support him,” Kazeem said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the group also inaugurated the ACCSON support group for Anyim 2023 at the event.