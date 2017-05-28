Arested Billionaire kidnapper for parade in Lagos, house for demolision

The Kidnappers kingpin who was arrested in Lagos on Saturday, Evans, is to be paraded before newsmen on Sunday (today).

Sources told The Eagle Online that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has directed the Force Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh, to parade the Anambra State born kidnapper.

Described as Nigeria’s most intelligent and richest kidnapper, Evans, who will be paraded before newsmen at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja, was arrested on Saturday at about 1pm in his palatial home in Magodo Estate.

Evans, who also owns a home in Igando, Lagos State, which has been converted to a hideout for kidnappers and kidnap victims, was arrested by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The Eagle Online also gathered that the Lagos State Government had concluded plans to demolish Evans’s Igando home.

Evans was said to have masterminded kidnapping operations in Anambra, Edo and Lagos State, with the Lagos State Government placing a N30 million bounty on him.

Evans, a native of Anambra State, was said to have made billions over the seven years he operated his kidnapping ring.

The police had previously traced the wanted kidnapper to his hideout at Igando area of Lagos but he escaped before they arrived, abandoning a catchment of arms.

The recovered arms included four AK-47 riffles; two automatic pistols; four magazines loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition each; 1,272 ammunition; 59 AK-47 ammunition; a police bullet-proof vest; a Toyota Hiace bus, suspected to be the gang’s operational vehicle; and a motorcycle.

Evans and his gang, most of whom are now in police custody, had kidnapped very many wealthy businessmen.

