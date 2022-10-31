Areh family announces burial rites for patriarch who died at 98

The final burial rites for the late Odiologbo of Erovie community in Ozoro Kingdom in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, Prince Idama Alfred Areh, have been slated for November 4, 2022.

The burial arrangement was contained in a statement signed by Hon. Nicholas Areh and made available to newsmen.

Hon. Areh signed the statement on behalf of the Azaka Royal Family of Ukolobi, Erovie Community and Akporero Family of lyeriri, Urude Community of Ozoro Kingdom.

According to the statement, the late Odiologbo will be buried at his family compound along Abrenu street, Erovie community on Friday.

Prince Areh, who was the father of veteran journalist and former Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant on Media/Resource Centre to former Governors James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta State, Sir Sunny Areh, died at 98.

According to the burial arrangement, a service of songs for the late patriarch of the Areh family will be held on November 3 at 92A, General Hospital Road, Oruamudhu Community, Ozoro.

Similarly, a traditional wake keep will be held the same day at Idama Villa, Abrenu Street, Azaka Avenue.

“On Friday, November 4, 2022, funeral service will be held at Christ Anglican Church, Agbaza Road, off Hospital Road Ozoro while interment will follow immediately at his Villa, No. 1 Abrenu Street, Erovie Community,” the statement added.

It stated that reception and entertainment of guests will follow immediately after the committal at Ekwerigbe Primary School Ground, NDC Road, Ozoro.

The burial ceremonies will be concluded with a thanksgiving service on November 6, 2022 at Christ Anglican Church, Agbaza Road, Off Hospital Road, Ozoro.

Pa Areh is survived by a wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, relations and friends.