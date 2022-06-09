Aregbesola to Tinubu: Your victory well deserved

The Minister of Interior and former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his emergence as the presidential candidate of the party ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Aregbesola, who fell out with Tinubu over the local politics in Osun State, stated this on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He wrote in the statement backed with several picture of himself and the former Lagos State Governor: “I write to felicitate you on your hard-fought victory at the just concluded Presidential Primary election of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

“You have demonstrated once again that you are a dogged fighter and in your quest for the establishment of a democratic society, you are willing to go the whole hog.

“It is my prayer that you will ride on the crest of the momentum of this triumph to lead our party to victory in next year’s general elections.”