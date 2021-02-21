The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has assured of his commitment to working for the greater success of the All Progressives Congress not only in Osun State, but also in the entire country.

Ogbeni Aregbesola spoke in Ilesa on Saturday after revalidating his membership of the party in the ancient town alongside with his family members: his wife, Alhaja Sherifat; and sons: AbdulKabir and Rauf Jnr.

His views were contained in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Sola Fasure.

Jubilant residents singing his praises welcomed him as he made his way straight to the registration venue having had to negotiate his way home through a four-hour drive from Abuja due to cancellation of his flight because of bad weather.

He went straight to the venue of the exercise at his Ward 8 in Ifofin, Ilesa East Local Government Area, where to his even greater surprise, a larger crowd had been waiting for him.

Speaking on the recent influx of members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party into the APC, the Interior Minister said it is part of democracy for “all kinds of people, even those with questionable and unedifying past to cross into the progressive, people-oriented party”.

He noted however that APC members have a moral duty to ensure that such elements do not occupy leadership positions and use it to subvert and derail the party.

He told them of the imperative of internal democracy in the party.

Ogbeni Aregbesola reminded the people that Chief Bola Ige was their leader and stood all his life for a compassionate government, commitment to the good of the majority and ideas that would bring the good life, happiness, progress and security to the people.

He urged them to be conscious of those who continue to dance on Ige’s grave and avoid anything that would dishonour the late statesman’s memory.

The Minister reminded them that he emerged in Osun State on the Oranmiyan platform 17 years ago, and with others fought the agents of darkness and regression and firmly consolidated the party in the state.

This effort has produced two successive progressive administrations in the state and also won presidential and national legislative elections thrice since then, noting that it would be difficult for those who lack such pedigree to displace him in the party in the state.

On security and other challenges facing the country, Aregbesola assured the people of the state that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Executive Council are working hard to make these challenges a thing of the past.

He was officially received by party leaders, government officials (past and present) and his former aides.

Leading them was Pa Kunle Odeyemi, the leader of the APC in Ijesaland; Elder Lowo Adebiyi, who was State Chairman of the party; Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, and his wife; and Hon. Idowu Korede, his Commissioner for Environment when he was governor in the state.

Other party leaders and dignitaries present were: Kolapo Alimi, his then Commissioner for Local Government; Hon. Biyi Odunlade, his then Commissioner for Sports and Special Needs; Hon. Kunle Ige, his then Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security; Engr. Kazeem Salami, his then Commissioner for Works and Transport; Gbenga Akano, his then Special Adviser on Tax Matters; Hon. Muyideen Olateju, his then Special Adviser on Science and Innovation; Hon Tunde Ajilore, his then Special Adviser on Natural and Mineral Resources; Hon. Ademola Adeyinka, his then Special Adviser on Public Production and Efficiency; and Hon. Wale Alabi, his then Senior Special Assistant on Regional Integration.