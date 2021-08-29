Aregbesola has no reason not to back my reelection — Oyetola

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that his predecessor and now Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has no reason not to back his reelection bid.

Oyetola said this on Saturday in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo.

He said members of a factional group within their party, All Progressives Congress, The Osun Progressives, were therefore not speaking Aregbesola’s mind when they said the former governor was against his reelection.

Omipidan said Oyetola spoke at the weekend while featuring on a live radio interview as part of the activities to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the creation of Osun State.

Responding to a question on the activities of some chieftains of the TOP, who are claiming to be Aregbesola’s loyalists, he said: “Well, those people – I’m not too sure about the people that have been saying that they are saying his (Aregbesola’s) mind.

“I believe he (Aregbesola) is my brother and I believe at any point in time, he wants my success because I worked very hard for eight years for his own success as well.

“If people are saying that (that they won’t support me), I’m not too sure they are telling the story from his (Aregbesola’s) own heart.

“He remains my brother.

“They are not speaking his mind.

“Like I said, I don’t see why he would not be willing to support me if the people say they want me.

“Talking about issue of second term, my attitude is to deliver on what I am currently doing.

“I don’t want to be distracted.

“It is service to the people.

“If the people believe that they want me to continue, so be it.

“It is not a desperate situation.”