Two dons from the University of Harvard, United States and the University of Southampton United Kingdom have been lined up as speakers at a colloquium in honour of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Also slated to speak at the event, scheduled for May 25, is a board member of the International Association of Political Consultants from Nigeria, Kurtis Adigba.

According to a statement released by the organisers of the online event, Proumou Media Consulting, which was signed by its Head of Administration, Idowu Quadri, the Speakers are to examine via the online event: “Leadership in Emergencies: Planning as Foundation for National Survival.”

The firm stated that the online event was occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the world.

The statement said: “Ordinarily, Ogbeni Aregbesola’s birthday for years now had been celebrated with a colloquium. But the prevailing covid-19 which compels social distancing discourages large gatherings has compelled us to seek a way out.”

Expected to be present for the event is the Minister of Interior, in whose honour it is organized.

Journalist and Media Strategist, Semiu Okanlawon, is to moderate the event.

One of the speakers, Dr. Rabiat Opeyemi Akande, a lawyer and an Academy Scholar at the Harvard University Academy for International and Area Studies, received her doctorate from Harvard Law School in 2019 and her dissertation, a work at the intersection of constitutional law and international law, was awarded a dissertation prize.

She had studied for a Master of Laws (LL.M) Degree at Harvard Law School.

Prior to then, she received her undergraduate law degree (First-class honors) from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria and graduated from the Nigerian Law School (First-class honors).

Dr. Akande has taught a variety of courses at Harvard as well as at Northeastern University School of Law in Boston, United States.

Another speaker, Alim Abubakre, is a UK-based Entrepreneur with a passion for training executives in Africa.

He is on the advisory board of the London Business School Africa Society, just as he lectures in a top 15 UK university.

Abubakre founded TEXEM, a UK consultancy firm, 10 years ago, which has trained over 4,000 executives in UK and Africa.

In 2010, he was selected as one of the top 100 Virgin Media emerging entrepreneurs in the UK and accompanied London’s Lord Mayor on his entourage to Nigeria in 2015.

Adigba, a policy analyst, is also a lawyer and political Consultant.

He is the principal partner of Kurtis Adigba and Co, a law firm founded in 1998.

He attended the Universities of Jos and Lagos, where he obtained his first and second degrees in Law.

He is an expert in Nigerian, US and European politics and an astute political consultant specialising in messaging and debate preparation.

He is a public policy analyst famous for his brilliant contributions on Nigeria television networks such as the Channels TV and TVC.

Aregbesola, who was Governor of Osun State between 2010 and 2018, was appointed last year by President Muhammadu Buhari as Minister of Interior.

The former governor is celebrated to have impacted greatly in the infrastructural development of Osun State, especially in the face of poor financial resources.

He is believed to have brought his leadership qualities to bear on his present assignment as the Minister of Interior.