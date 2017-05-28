Aregbesola appoints World Bank official as Adviser

The Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has appointed Dr. Michael Olugbile as Senior Technical Adviser on Development Partners and International Relations.

Dr. Olugbile, before his appointment, was‎ with the Health, Nutrition and Population Global Practice of the World Bank managing projects in Nigeria and also at the West Africa sub-region.

The Governor, in a statement by the Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Semiu Okanlawon, stated that Olugbile in his new role will be responsible for overall supervision and coordination of all World Bank and other donor funded projects in the state.

The statement added that the new Technical Adviser to the Governor on development partners will head and work with a team in the newly created Program Delivery Unit (PDU) in the office of the Governor.

According to the statement: “Dr. Olugbile, in his new role will be responsible for overall supervision and coordination of all World Bank and other donor-funded projects in the state on behalf of Mr. Governor.

“In addition to overseeing existing projects, he has also been tasked with exploring opportunities to partner with donor agencies and other development partners to secure funding and technical assistance for projects across all sectors in the state.”

The Governor has therefore requested that all Permanent Secretaries and project coordinators furnish Olugbile with the list of all donor-funded projects and contact details of project team members in their ministries, agencies or parastatals.

The brief is to be sent to the PDU located at the Technical Advisers’ block in the office of the Governor with appropriate project documents.

“In the same vein, all donors or development partners approaching any ministry, agency or parastatals should equally be directed to the PDU for attention of Dr. Olugbile,” the statement added

