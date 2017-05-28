LATEST NEWS:
11. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJune 11, 20172min0

Related Articles

CrimeNews

Why I collect ransom in dollars, mix drug business with kidnapping – Evans

News

Tsav accuses Gov. Ortom of privatising Benue State

News

Gov. Ahmed, Ooni call for national unity

World News

Puerto Ricans decide joining US today

FeaturedNews

Presidency lied, no court case was filed before recall of suspended Judges – NJC

News

Nigerian pastor accused of child sex abuse in South Africa denied bail

News

Saudi Arabia bans Messi, Barcelona shirts in ‘war’ against Qatar

News

Aregbesola appoints World Bank official as Adviser

2017-06-05-PHOTO-00000010-e1497201355316.jpg
Dr. Olugbile, before his appointment, was‎ with the Health, Nutrition and Population Global Practice of the World Bank managing projects in Nigeria and also at the West Africa sub-region

The Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has appointed Dr. Michael Olugbile as Senior Technical Adviser on Development Partners and International Relations.

Dr. Olugbile, before his appointment, was‎ with the Health, Nutrition and Population Global Practice of the World Bank managing projects in Nigeria and also at the West Africa sub-region.
The Governor, in a statement by the Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Semiu Okanlawon, stated that Olugbile in his new role will be responsible for overall supervision and coordination of all World Bank and other donor funded projects in the state.

The statement added that the new Technical Adviser to the Governor on development partners will head and work with a team in the newly created Program Delivery Unit (PDU) in the office of the Governor.

According to the statement: “Dr. Olugbile, in his new role will be responsible for overall supervision and coordination of all World Bank and other donor-funded projects in the state on behalf of Mr. Governor.

“In addition to overseeing existing projects, he has also been tasked with exploring opportunities to partner with donor agencies and other development partners to secure funding and technical assistance for projects across all sectors in the state.”

The Governor has therefore requested that all Permanent Secretaries and project coordinators furnish Olugbile with the list of all donor-funded projects and contact details of project team members in their ministries, agencies or parastatals.

The brief is to be sent to the PDU located at the Technical Advisers’ block in the office of the Governor with appropriate project documents.

“In the same vein, all donors or development partners approaching any ministry, agency or parastatals should equally be directed to the PDU for attention of Dr. Olugbile,” the statement added


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousRead Evans' lavish lifestyle, his real names

nextGov. Ahmed, Ooni call for national unity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Arik Air shareholders in talks with foreign investor to offset debts

Read Evans’ lavish lifestyle, his real names

IRT operatives, in videos and photo, celebrate arrest of Nigeria’s richest kidnapper

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements