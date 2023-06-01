Aregbesola appoints female DCG Immigration boss five days to retirement

A retired female Deputy Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Carol Wuraola Adepoju, is now the acting Comptroller General of the Service.

PRNigeria gathered Adepoju was due for retirement on Wednesday (yesterday), after the mandatory 35 years in service.

She was, however, said to have been appointed by the immediate-past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, before the latter left office as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

Adepoju, according to a document obtained by PRNigeria, was born on July 13, 1963.

She was employed in the Service on May 31, 1988 and was due for retirement on May 31, 2023.

But the Federal Government through the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board announced her appointment as the acting Comptroller-General in a statement dated May 26, 2023.

The statement, signed by the recently appointed Secretary of the board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, which PRNigeria obtained in Abuja, said the appointment took effect from May 30, 2023.

The statement read: “I write to convey the approval of the Chairman of the Board for you to cover duties of the Office of the Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) as the most senior Deputy Comptroller General (DCG).

“You are enjoined to bring to bear your wealth of experience on the job as well as Consolidate on the ongoing transformation of the Service.”

PRNigeria.