Aregbesola, Adeleke reconcile, unite on 2026 governorship race

There are unconfirmed reports that the camps of Governor Ademola Adeleke and former Governor Rauf Aregbesola may have resolved their recent differences and unite to join forces in the 2026 governorship race.

Top leaders in the know of the development revealed that the recent media exchanges between the two groups have been resolved with both sides agreeing not to launch media attacks against each other.

The spokesperson for Governor Adeleke who issued the scathing attacks on Aregbesola was reportedly cautioned while Aregbesola loyalists were also directed to stop any further hostile engagements with the Adeleke group.

It is however not clear if this development extends beyond the state governorship election especially as Governor Adeleke and his party have endorsed President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential race.

Further checks showed that the cooperation may largely be a state matter as both Adeleke and Aregbesola had a common enemy in the person of the Blue Economy Minister, Gboyega Oyetola.

A top source confided that “the two camps are talking to revive their 2022 deal on a new level” adding that pro-Aregbesola people within the state PDP are putting pressure on him to consider forming a negotiated partnership with Adelekes on the 2026 governorship election despite the recent media spats.

“Aregbesola allies told him his repeated attacks on the Adelekes, his regular threats against PDP on 2026 race, his refusal to honour all state invitations since 2022 and the constant attacks by Osun Defender on Governor Adeleke prompted the media response from the state governorship office.

“Similarly within Adeleke camp, there are those who love alliance with Aregbesola. In fact, many of them were angry when the state governor through his spokesperson attacked Aregbesola in the media. They felt Aregbesola should not have been blasted as was done. They had since rebuilt the relationship to a large extent,” the source said.

The speculation of a new partnership gained momentum recently when Aregbesola visited former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola. Rather than accepting any invitation to join ADC, insider sources said Oyinlola pressured Aregbesola to re-enter his old partnership with the Adelekes.

According to the source, the issue in question is alliance with PDP and not the joining of ADC as Prince Oyinlola has had past bad experiences with Aregbesola in the APC days.

As things stand, the possibility of an alliance between Aregbesola and Adeleke is said to be very strong as an ongoing development.

