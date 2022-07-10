Are you really ready for business?, by Ola Emmanuel

Not a few entrepreneurs started their businesses because their friends gave them the nudge. Some started the businesses with the hope that their friends are close by to patronise them. Many relied so much on the flattering words of friends as conviction and assurance to start their businesses only to discover after they had stuck out their necks that there will be no support or patronage whatsoever from the friends because they also have their own life to think about. I had noticed several business owners who take delight in printing handbills and giving their friends quantities to help distribute; and I had seen quite a lot of those handbills ended up in a trash bins. The lesson from this is that if you fail to see your business beyond what friends can offer to sustain, distress may soon set in.

Due to emotional sympathy, friends can help give a new business the needed footings it requires where they themselves need the services or the products you are selling. If they don’t need your services, what they can at best do is to help sell to another person, albeit not by compulsion but at their convenience. There is a limit to how your friends can perform the role of volunteer marketing or sales officers. Therefore, it is your duty to clearly understand what level or limit of patronage friends can give or bring to your business; and immediately strategise on how you can use their instant supports to straight away push for more customers and patronages.

I had cause to enjoy the support of friends, colleagues, even seniors in office, in giving my vision a foothold. There is no way I can forget the roles they played whenever I cast my mind back on how I launched out. But I never deluded myself that they would be there for me forever. I knew from the beginning that their support was very temporary; hence there were no hard feelings when everyone had to move on to face different life challenges.

You cannot run a thriving business without customers make repeat purchases. They need to buy, keep buying and coming back to buy more. It is your duty to attract, in their large numbers, the people that are to use your services or buy your products. My own duty is to stimulate your thought and influence how you engage your mind to perform better in that which you have chosen to do.

Now let me ask you few questions. Be sincere in answer the following questions. In answering the questions, please forget about emotions now and be realistic with yourself.

How long have you been running your business? What is the status of the business today? What can you point at as good evidence(s) or results of the resources you have so far committed to the business? Among your competitors (sellers or providers of same products and services), what position do you occupy? Is your business really one of the market leaders or just one of the multitudes – a ‘me too?’ Can you safely say your business is really known to people? If not, why is your business not known by many people? Put yourself in your customer’s shoes: are you satisfied with the quality of services given to customers by the business you run? What is your business’ short- and long- term goals? Do you even have sales goals? What is it? How often do people patronize the product/services you sell elsewhere? Why are they not coming to buy from you? What do you think you need to do to attract more people to buy from you?

By the rule of demand and supply, how much business is really out there vis-à-vis the number of sellers? In a given group of people, it is common to find quite a number of them offering same services or selling same products. Everyone wants patronage to make a living and to live good. With this in mind, do you think you can comfortably conduct your business affairs profitably without strategically and consciously positioning your product or services? What market share do you want to command or what position do you want to occupy among your competitors? This decision will influence what you need to do and how well you should promote your business. If you want to be the number one or the first to be remembered in your line of business, the earlier you strategise to begin to act along this line, the shorter the period to accomplish the goal will be. You should be prepared to spend big money to attract bigger income.

Please sit down and examine your business as you never have done before. Are you happy with the business’ situation or condition at present? Try to be humble and honest about this. Do you think you need help? Then seek it.

Ola Emmanuel is a business planning and cooperative consultant