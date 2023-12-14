Are Navy personnel involved in illegal oil bunkering, by Mukhtar Ya’s Madobi

Ever since its discovery in 1956 around the Niger Delta region in Bayelsa State, crude oil has been the major backbone of the Nigerian economy, thus contributing the largest share to the country’s Gross Domestic Product. However, illegal activities, including oil bunkering, oil theft and pipeline vandalism, have over the years been threatening this sector, thereby reducing its contribution to the national treasury.

In order to stem the rising tides of illegal oil bunkering and subsequent theft, the immediate past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari contracted a private company, Tantita Security Services Limited, for crude oil pipeline surveillance and to also safeguard oil related facilities around Niger Delta.

Notwithstanding, ever since it began operations, there have continuously been some series of accusations and counter-accusations between Tantita Security Services Limited and the personnel of the Nigerian Navy about the identity of culprits involved in oil theft around the region. Recall that the Nigerian Navy is the military arm mandated to provide adequate security for the country’s maritime sector including oil facilities. However, they have on several occasions been fingered as accomplices to this kind of crime capable of sabotaging the national economy.

Just last week, another episode of allegations and counter-allegations ensued between the Operatives of Tantita, owned by Government ‘Tompolo’ Ekpemupolo, and Nigeria Navy over. The duo clashed by exchanging accusations over a “massive” crude oil vessel arrested in the coastal waters of Ondo State.

A very disturbing video leaked to selected media representatives exposed alleged shady oil deals involving personnel of the Nigerian Navy on the creeks of the Niger Delta region. A joint team of soldiers, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and operatives of Tantita intercepted the vessel after it was spotted loading crude oil from a well head off the coast of Ondo State.

The vessel was reportedly having naval personnel on board who declined a request by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited that the vessel be moved to its jetty at Oporoza for a joint inspection. The navy claimed to have said that they had arrested the vessel and was transporting it to one of its bases and the personnel reportedly fired shots to ward off the security operatives from accessing the vessel.

However, it becomes imperative for the public to ask this question: If the navy personnel have truly arrested that oil vessel, then what stopped them from not evading inspection when they’re accosted by the joint operation team of NSCDC, Tantita and NNPCL Limited to the extent of firing shots?

It is obvious and easy to conclude that the navy personnel are having skeletons in their cupboard, which they do not need the public to know about.

Series of allegations against navy personnel involved in shady oil deals have been raised for many years. Even the immediate past Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (retd.), has hinted that some personnel are colluding with criminal elements to sabotage their (Navy) efforts at curbing illegal bunkering and crude oil theft in the country. Gambo therefore pledged to sanction any officer caught in the act, which the public has never witnessed up to the end of his tenure in office.

It is disheartening that these trends of allegations are continuing and without significant efforts by the Nigerian Navy under the current Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, to do the needful in stemming the tides.

The public and stakeholders within the oil industry have attested to the fact that Tantita Security Services Limited has been guarding oil facilities in the region to the satisfaction of the industry players. Their efforts are evident when looking at how there is a dramatic increase in the quantity of crude oil being produced daily in Nigeria.

The Federal Government had in October announced that Nigeria’s oil production has increased to about 1.7 million barrels per day, up from the 1.1 mbpd recorded in August 2023 and even less than 1 mb/d recorded in May 2022.

Meanwhile, in a statement published by PRNigeria on the Ondo State seized vessel, the naval spokesperson, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, said the arrest was based on intelligence on the activities of crude oil thieves at the location. He equally accused Tantita of complicity in “these illegalities”, saying the “Awoye riverine area which is close to the place of arrest is covered by TSS”.

Ayo-Vaughan stated: “The apprehension of the vessel was based on credible intelligence received by the Base on the illegal activities of crude oil thieves at the location which informed the swift deployment of FOB IGBOKODA personnel to enforce the arrest of the vessel and her crew… Furthermore, it is believed that Tantita Security Service (TSS) is involved in these illegalities because Awoye riverine area which is close to the place of arrest is covered by TSS. Again, it was upon the arrest of the vessel by the Nigerian Navy that TSS began to raise false alarm, totally unfounded and indeed mischievous. Nonetheless, the Nigerian Navy remains resolute in the pursuit of her constitutional mandate for the protection of Nigeria’s Maritime Environment for national economic development and prosperity.”

However, Tantita Security Services Limited has since debunked the allegation by the Nigerian Navy, describing it as “libelous and defamatory” and also demanded for a thorough and diligent investigation by the Federal Government and concerned authorities to expose the real culprits. “The activities going on inside the Nigerian Navy’s FalconEye should be investigated as the ship was only a few kilometres off the coast of Ondo State, well within view of the Nigerian Navy’s FalconEye, but they never reacted,” Captain Warredi Enisuoh, Executive Director, Operations and Technical, for Tantita Security Services Limited, said.

Nonetheless, it is the perfect time for the Navy to know that it has been long overdue and Nigerians are tired with this series of blame games ensuing between them and Tantita Security Services Limited regarding the real culprits in sabotaging the nation’s economy.

Thus, the Rear Admiral Patrick Effah-led Naval Intelligence arm should up their games towards gathering credible information that will lead to tackling the issues of illegal oil bunkering in Niger Delta region among other serious activities that require real intelligence for marine protection and national security.

More so, diligent investigation should be launched to fish out the bad elements within the navy ranks who are alleged to be conniving with criminals to perpetrate heinous crimes capable of crippling the nation’s economy. Until this is done, the public will continue to suspect the Nigerian Navy as accomplices to crude oil theft.

Yadobi is the author of: “National Security Strategies: A Young Writer’s Perspectives,” and is a Staff Writer with Emergency Digest, a publication of PRNigeria.