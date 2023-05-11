Architect docked over N2.1m allegedly obtained under false pretence

A 40-year-old man, Edmund Njoku, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining more than N2 million on false pretence.

Njoku, an architect, who resides at 5, Amah Nnach St., Isheri Olofin, Kosofe, Lagos, is being tried for obtaining money under false pretense and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Rachael Williams told the court that the offences were committed in February 2022 at Isheri Olofin, Kosofe, Lagos.

Williams said that the defendant obtained N2.15 million from one Chinedu Ugwu to fabricate and instal aluminum windows at a construction site, which he failed to do.

He said that all efforts to recover the money had failed.

The offences according to the prosecutor contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, F. O Ameen granted Njoku bail of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum, before adjourning the case to May 30.