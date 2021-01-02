His lordship, Most Rev. Victor Obinna, Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, has thanked security agencies for the rescue of Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe and his driver, Ndubuisi Robert from their abductors.

The archbishop in a statement in Owerri on Saturday also commended the governments of Imo and Abia for their proactive efforts which led to the release of the duo late Friday, January 1, 2021.

He also thanked the Pope Francis and the entire Catholic faithful around the globe for mentioning the bishop in their prayers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Chikwe was abducted alongside Robert on Sunday, December 27, 2020 , at World Bank Housing Estate, Owerri, Imo.

“I gratefully acknowledge that the Imo and Anambra governments, through the Directorate of State Services and the anti kidnapping squad of the Nigeria Police Force, combined efforts to attain the release of Bishop Chikwe and his driver, Robert.

“I sincerely thank the Holy Father, Pope Francis for mentioning the bishop and his driver at his new year Angelus message before their release.

” I equally thank other Christians and people of goodwill for their spiritual and humane solidarity during this painful period,’’ he said.