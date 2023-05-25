Archbishop Ladigbolu honoured by small and medium scale industrialists

The Oyo Zonal Branch of National Association of Small and Medium Scale Industrialists (NASSI) has presented a community service award to Archbishop Emeritus Ayo Ladigbolu in appreciation of his contribution to the growth of the organisation.

The award was presented to Ladigbolu, who is the Chairman of Oyo Metropolitan Development Association, by a delegation led by the association’s president, Abraham Ogunjide, at his Apewo Villa residence in Oyo town, on Wednesday, May 24.

The delegation comprised executive members of the Association, including its secretary, Oyewole Oyedokun.

Ogunjide noted that the award was specifically the association’s way of expressing “deep appreciation” of its members to Ladigbolu for his “outstanding leadership, generous contribution and assistance to the betterment of the organisation”.

Responding, Ladigbolu thanked members of the association for their invaluable contributions to economic growth of Oyo through their numerous entrepreneurial endeavours, describing them as the powerhouse of any society’s development.

He assured them of his unwavering commitment to the ongoing socio-economic transformation of the entire Oyo metro area through continued collaboration with relevant government agencies and other stakeholders to facilitate the timely completion of the various ongoing infrastructural development initiatives.