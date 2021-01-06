President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the leadership and members of the Catholic Church and entire Christian community over the passing of retired ArchBishop Peter Yariyok Jatau.

This was revealed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a statement on Wednesday.

Before his retirement, Jatau served as Coadjutor ArchBishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna State.

As the remains of the revered priest go home for final rest, the President commiserates with the family members, friends and colleagues of the “effective leader, who lived an exemplary life of decency, integrity and always modelled the living words of the Bible on love for God and humanity”.

Shehu quoted President Buhari as believing that the legacies of Jatau will continue to resonate, while joining the Government and people of Kaduna State to mourn the loss.

Buhari said: “We will always remember Archbishop Jatau for his moderation and accommodation of the followers of other religions. He worked very hard to alleviate human suffering and further compassion. He will greatly be missed by the nation.”

The President prayed for the repose of Jatau’s soul.