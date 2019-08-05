Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday urged the panel of enquiry into the Araromi Obu and Ikale land dispute to be fair and dispassionate to all parties.

Akeredolu gave the task at the inauguration of the panel chaired by a former Commissioner for Natural Resources in the state, Tunde Atere in Akure.

The governor condemned the crisis, which he described as “avoidable, most undesirable and needless”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there had been growing tension between the people of Ikale and Araromi-Obu over land dispute before an Akure High Court.

The court had delivered a judgement in May, ceding 57 of the 59 communities in Odigbo Local Government Area to Ikale people.

There had been violence and brewing tension between the people of Ikale and Araromi Obu over land dispute in which four people were killed.

Houses and vehicles were razed while the traditional ruler of Araromi Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola, escaped death by whiskers during the fracas.

NAN reports that the panel has three weeks to submit its report.

According to Akeredolu, the panel set up by the government represents the high point of determination to resolve the needless crisis, as well as prevent recurrence.

He said he took the bold step to visit the entire community, including the rubber estate, after the violence that led to loss of lives and properties, to get a first-hand understanding of the issue.

Akeredolu expressed hope that the inauguration of the panel would provide a lasting solution to the crisis.

He stressed that the state government would continually display its readiness, willingness and capacity to resolve crisis, inspite of who was involved.

He told members of the panel that the permanent resolution of the land dispute, to a large extent, should begin and end with them.

The governor later urged them to discharge their work without intimidation, adding that government would rely on their recommendation.

Responding, Chairman of the panel, Tunder Atere, assured the governor of their readiness to do adequate justice to the matter with the hope of ensuring an end to the crisis.

NAN reports that terms of reference for the panel include; looking into the remote and immediate causes of the land dispute.

It also includes, to determine the extent of damage done to private as well as public properties and recommend to the state government, appropriate ways of settling the dispute.