Araraume v NNPCL: We’ll follow judicial process — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Federal Government will follow the judicial process in the suit involving the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited and a former Chairman of its Board, Chief Ifeanyi Araraume.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

Adesina said Buhari has taken due notice of judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja restoring Araraume as the non-executive Chairman of the NNPCL.

In addition to this, the court also awarded N5 billion in favour of the politician.

Adesina said while the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice was yet to receive a formal copy of the ruling, the President affirmed that due judicial process will be followed, adding that the NNPCL has already taken steps to go on appeal.

The Administration respects the Rule of Law, and nothing will be done outside it to resolve the matter, President Buhari said, while suing for calm from all sides involved.