Araraume urges love and unity among Nigerians at Easter

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, has urged Christians to imbibe the spirit of love, which the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ symbolise.

He said Easter would have meaning only if Christians love one another and extend same to others irrespective of beliefs.

Araraume stressed the importance of unity in the country, calling on Nigerians to treat one another as their brother’s keeper.

He said: “Love and unity are essential virtues for the progress of human society.

“They ramify our community and have the potential for national development.

“I call on Christians and Nigerians of other religious inclinations to deemphasise religion and other primordial fault-lines while elevating brotherly love, which is an offshoot of the love that Jesus Christ demonstrated on the Cross at Calvary when he laid down His life by shedding His blood for the remission of sin of mankind.”

Araraume also prayed for the administration of President Bola Tinubu to succeed in building economic prosperity for Nigeria as well as infrastructure development across the six geopolitical zones.

He added: “Over all, I wish Nigerians happy Easter celebrations.

“May the love of Jesus Christ and the peace of God that passes every human understanding abide with us and our great nation, Nigeria.”