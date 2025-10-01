Araraume felicitates Tinubu, Nigerians on Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary 

A senior chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has described the 65th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria as a milestone that offers a timely opportunity to reflect on Nigeria’s collective journey – one marked by resilience, unity, and significant progress in the ongoing quest to build a stronger, more prosperous society.

Araraume felicitated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerians on the joyous occasions, even as he took the opportunity to commend the president for his visionary leadership in driving transformative reforms that are actively reshaping Nigeria’s future.

His goodwill message was contained in a statement he personally issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

The state reads in extenso: “On the joyous occasion of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, heartfelt congratulations are extended to President Bola Tinubu GCFR and every citizen across our great nation.

“This milestone offers a timely opportunity to reflect on Nigeria’s collective journey—one marked by resilience, unity, and significant progress in the ongoing quest to build a stronger, more prosperous society.

“President Tinubu’s visionary leadership stands out for ushering in transformative reforms that are actively reshaping Nigeria’s future. Notable highlights of these reforms include:

“● THE RENEWED HOPE AGENDA: A comprehensive plan fostering economic diversification, job creation, and poverty reduction. Initiatives such as the Consumer Credit Corporation are making affordable financing accessible to many, boosting purchasing power, while the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund empowers young entrepreneurs with both capital and essential skills.

“● THE SOLARIZATION PROJECT: Delivering sustainable energy solutions, this initiative deploys solar mini-grids and home systems targeting over 25 million Nigerians, especially in rural communities, thereby improving electricity access and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

“● FISCAL REFORMS: These measures have significantly reduced the debt service-to-revenue ratio from 97% to below 50%, saving trillions of Naira for vital investments. The removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates have redirected resources towards development, stabilising the economy and attracting foreign investment.

“●EDUCATION AND YOUTH DEVELOPMENT: The National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has disbursed over ₦10 billion in interest-free loans to support indigent tertiary students. Alongside, the Digital and Creative Enterprises (DICE) initiative is equipping thousands of young people with valuable technology and innovation skills.

“● INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT: With the rehabilitation of over 3,000 kilometres of roads, commissioning of new railway lines like Lagos-Ibadan, and upgrades to major airports and seaports, Nigeria’s trade and connectivity are being greatly enhanced.

“● AUTONOMY OF THE MINISTRY OF THE FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY ADMINISTRATION (FCTA): This step has accelerated infrastructure advancements in the Federal Capital Territory, including modernised road networks and urban renewal projects, while creating enhanced career opportunities for civil servants through merit-based promotions and professional development.

“These reforms serve as clear demonstrations of the administration’s unwavering commitment to inclusive growth, sustainable development, and a brighter future for all Nigerians.

“Such bold leadership and steadfast dedication to national progress are truly commendable.

“As Nigeria marks 65 years of independence, all citizens are encouraged to unite in the collective pursuit of nation building. Together, it is possible to overcome every challenge and unlock the limitless potential within this great country.

“Happy Independence Day, Nigeria!”