Promotion-chasing Bradford stretched their unbeaten run to seven games with a 1-0 win over Morecambe at Valley Parade.

Substitute Aramide Oteh, on loan from QPR, scored the only goal 10 minutes from time when he forced home Connor Wood’s cross from close range.

It had been a poor game up to that point, with Morecambe having the best chance when Steven Old headed Luke Conlan’s free-kick against the Bradford bar.

James Vaughan flicked a Jake Reeves cross on to the top of the net as Morecambe frustrated the home side.

Ritchie Sutton shot wide from a corner for the Shrimps before Oteh made the breakthrough.

And Bradford came close to a second when fellow substitute Zeli Ismail sent a half-volley crashing against the bar from the edge of the penalty area.