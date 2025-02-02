Aragbiji refutes allegations of inciting public against Governor Adeleke

The Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Rasheed Olabomi, has refuted allegations of inciting the public against Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, over the Aragbiji Chieftaincy Declaration.

On Friday, the monarch criticized the state government’s decision to reinstate the Lagbua family into the Chieftaincy Declaration, describing it as an attempt to cause unrest in the town.

In response, the state government claimed that Aragbiji’s remarks were an attempt to mislead the public and incite opposition against the governor.

However, speaking at his palace on Sunday, Aragbiji clarified that his comments were not intended to disrespect Governor Adeleke or the state government but were a democratic expression of his concerns.

“For the purpose of clarification, I categorically state that I hold His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke, and the State Executive Council in the highest regard. I could never contemplate disrespecting the constituted authority.”

Also Read:

The monarch emphasized that his remarks had been misconstrued.

“My statement on Friday was made in the spirit of democracy, which allows for the expression of views on issues affecting individuals and communities. It was never intended to attack personalities or institutions, especially the Governor or the State Executive Council.”

Oba Olabomi appealed to Governor Adeleke and the State Executive Council to reconsider their decision on the Aragbiji Chieftaincy Declaration.

“For the past 17 years of my reign as Aragbiji of Iragbiji, I have been committed to peace in my domain and other parts of the state. I can never incite the public against the Executive Governor or members of the State Executive Council.”

The monarch reiterated his dedication to maintaining harmony and called for constructive engagement on the chieftaincy matter.

Post Views: 3