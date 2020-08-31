An Arabic and Islamic teacher Ismaila Saheed, 38, and one Toliha Sabith, 20, have been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for defiling a 15-year-old girl.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Monday.

Oyeyemi said the suspects were apprehended following a report by the victim of their devilish act.

The victim reported at Redeemed Camp Police Station that Sabith forcefully had carnal knowledge of her on August 25, 2020 at Imedu Nla area of Mowe and she went to her Arabic and Islamic teacher to inform him.

Having listening to her ordeal, Saheed told her that she might have been impregnated as a result of the incident, offering to help her remove the said pregnancy.

But surprisingly, instead of removing the imaginary pregnancy, he took the advantage to also have carnal knowledge of her, after which he inserted a sharp object into her private part, causing her a serious vaginal injury.

Upon the report, the DPO of Redeemed Camp Division, SP Bala Yakubu, detailed his detectives to go after the two suspects.

They were both apprehended on August 28, 2020.

They have confessed to the commission of the crime, Oyeyemi said, adding that the victim is currently on admission in an hospital for proper medical attention.

The Commissioner of the Command, Edward A. Ajogun, has directed that the two suspects, who he described as animals in human skin, be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

The CP therefore appealed to parents to always be concerned about the well being of their children, especially the female ones, so as not to make them an easy prey for those predators in human skin.