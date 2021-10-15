Arabic school beating: Kwara committee holds inaugural meeting, assures parties of fairness

The committee set up on the recent flogging of some Arabic students in Ganmo Area of Ifelodun Local Government in Kwara State has assured that there will be transparency and fairness, with a view to arriving at acceptable and just recommendations.

The chairman of the committee, Justice Idris Haroon (rtd), gave the assurance in Ilorin on Friday during the inaugural meeting of the committee.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had nominated 10 prominent Muslim scholars, community leaders and government officials to investigate the circumstances around the recent excessive flogging of some Arabic students in Ganmo area of the state.

The committee is chaired by retired Justice Idris Haroon.

Other members are Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam), Alhaji Ibrahim Dan Maigoro; Professor Hamzat Abdulraheem; Professor Badmus Yusuf; Professor Ali Agan; Dr. Mohammed Ghali Alaya; Dr. Saudat AbdulBaqi; Hajia Balikis Oladimeji of the Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Nigeria (FOMWAN); Mallam Lawal Olohungbebe; and Dr AbdulHameed Sanni (Secretary).

Justice Haroon noted that the fact that people protested the development shows that the said corporal punishment was distasteful, abnormal and unacceptable to the society and Islam itself.

“A school of whatever system of education is a small world or community for molding the younger generations for future leadership and usefulness to their immediate and larger communities of man.

.”In order to achieve this, it is necessary to inculcate in them such qualities and etiquettes which are bases of life in order to develop their potential and talents,” he said.

Justice Haroon assured that the committee would come up with recommendations on reward and discipline methods that would prevent such recurrence in the state.

“The committee will, in sha Allahu, diligently discharge the onerous task placed before it to the best of our ability and wisdom with transparency and fear of Allah,” he said.

In her remark, Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, said she had earlier held meetings with proprietors of Arabic and Islamic Schools to deepen their engagements with the government.

She expressed hope that the committee, working with all stakeholders, would come up with a good structure for Arabic and Islamic Schools and prevent future recurrence of such incident.