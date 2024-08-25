Ara bags trailblazer award from US Mayor

Nigeria’s foremost female talking drummer, Aralola Olamuyiwa, popularly known as Ara, has been conferred with the Trailblazer Award by Rohan Hepkins, the Mayor of Yeadon Borough Delaware County, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, United States of America.

The Mayor, at the award ceremony on Saturday, said it was in recognition of Ara’s effort in breaking stereotypes in the drumming industry.

In a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, Hepkins, who spoke at the award venue in Yeadon, said the queen of drums had been able to carve a niche for aspiring women in Nigeria and around the world.

He said: “Aralola has represented dignitaries and ordinary citizens alike in bringing the art of music from a female perspective.

“I hereby confer unto Aralola Olamuyiwa Ara, as the duly elected Mayor of Yeadon Pennsylvania, the ‘Trailblazer Award’ for breaking stereotypes and carving out a new niche for aspiring women in her native Nigeria and around the world.”

Responding, Ara thanked the mayor for the recognition.

Also Read:

She said: “This is inspiring for me, in the pursuit of the promotion, projection and preservation of our culture and heritage, this honour is deeply appreciated, encouraging and inspiring.

“That you recognise what I stand for and appreciate it means a lot to me.

“All female talking drummers born and yet to be born will be inspired by this conferment.

“Thank you sir.

“My sincere appreciation goes to everyone who made this possible.

“I appreciate you.”

Post Views: 48