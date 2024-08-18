Aquafina unveils heartwarming ‘Better with Your Padi of Life’ TVC

Aquafina has launched a new television commercial tagged “Better with Your Pad of Life.” While this is the third installment in the Padi of Life TVC series, the commercial steps away from the emotional feel of the previous two and excites customers with a fun, happy, and celebratory tone.

The TVC features Aquafina’s brand ambassadors from previous campaigns: Kate Henshaw, Aproko Doctor, Munachi Abii, Jide Kene, Jemima Osunde, and Hilda Baci.

The scenes of the new TVC capture the ambassadors in moments of friendship, sharing, or celebration while spotlighting the essence of friendship and the importance of celebrating accomplishments and milestones with loved ones.

The TVC underscores what Aquafina represents- “The Padi of Life”. We see the lovely Jemima Osunde show us how Aquafina is her beauty Padi and the importance of hydration to your well-being. We also see Kate Henshaw, Munachi Abii, and Hilda Baci in a restaurant in what appears to be a girls’ day out, with Aquafina as part of their tribe underscoring the need to nurture friendships.

Also Read:

Aproko Doctor and Jide Kene show their football skills with Aquafina as their biggest cheerleader and the love story continues with Muna Abii offering a bottle of Aquafina to Jide Kene because she knows Aquafina is the one to cool you down when you are upset.

Kate Henshaw, our resident gym girl, shows us that Aquafina will keep you going all the way while exercising. The TVC finally ends with the ambassadors having fun with their ultimate Padi of Life, Aquafina.

We love this TVC because it shows that Aquafina is not just water, it is your Padi of Life, and who else to better celebrate your accomplishments than with your Padi?

You can catch the Aquafina TVC across all @aquafinanigeria social media pages. Remember to comment, like, and share.

Watch the video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-z3wN7sAJa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Aquafina is manufactured by Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC), the maker of Pepsi, and remains dedicated to offering pure and refreshing hydration to Nigerians while focusing on nurturing positive connections and fostering meaningful relationships. With this latest campaign, Aquafina continues its tradition of symbolizing shared moments in life’s celebrations.

Post Views: 1