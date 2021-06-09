The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Osogbo chapter, has footed the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) bill for some brilliant indigent female students of Adventist Grammar School, Ede in Osun State.

The women engineers also distributed learning materials to the students, gave them career talks, introduced them to Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects as a prerequisite to studying engineering as a course of study in the university.

The Chairman of APWEN, Osogbo chapter, Engr Olufela Adeola Adeniyi, said the objective was to encourage and motivate the female students to stay focused and put more interest and excel in their studies.

She highlighted the nature and scope of the work done by engineers and educated the students on how to become engineers in future.

Engr. Olufela-Adeniyi promised that APWEN would keep monitoring and mentoring the students as they progress in life in accordance with the agenda of the President of the association, Engr Funmilola Ojelade.

One of the APWEN members, Engr Jimoh Monsurat Omolola charged female students not to allow any barrier to hinder them from going into engineering, saying there is no gender barrier in the profession.

The beneficiaries, their teachers and parents expressed gratitude to the women in engineering for their intervention.